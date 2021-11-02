Watch: Viral video shows Prakash Raj slapping man for 'speaking in Hindi' in 'Jai Bhim'; fans say 'put it on writer, not actor'

Famous South Indian actor Prakash Raj has landed himself in a controversy on social media for his alleged ‘aversion' and 'dislike’ for Hindi language.

A video clip of the veteran actor is going viral on Twitter. In the clip, Raj can be seen losing his cool when a person speaks to him in Hindi. The actor also slaps the person and orders him to speak in Tamil language.

“Speak in Tamil,” says the actor while slapping the person in movie clip.

The video clip is from the much-anticipated Tamil movie Jai Bhim, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday.

The movie is a gripping courtroom drama that is based on a real-life incident that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu wherein a lawyer fought hard to get justice for a tribal woman.

While the movie is impressing people, the viral video clip isn't.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While some are aversed to the idea of slapping someone for speaking Hindi, others are trending the hashtag #StopHindiImposition.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.



Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Jai Bhim', which has been directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and which released Tuesday on Prime Video, has been garnering good reviews.

In fact, the gripping courtroom drama that is based on a real-life incident, even came in for praise from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who said that the thoughts about the film had made his heart heavy.

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:19 PM IST