Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Fans storm outside Mannat as it lights up for superstar's birthday - watch video

Last week proved to be a big relief for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan was granted bail almost a month after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday (November 2). His residence Mannat, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, lit up for the occasion.

Watch video below:

Not to mention, the celebrations at Khan’s residence will continue for Diwali, followed by Aryan’s birthday on November 13.

Fans thronged outside Mannat at 12 am to extend birthday wishes to the actor. Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan’s last Instagram post was on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19), while his last tweet was about an advertisement in the same month.

SRK was recently photographed during his visit to Arthur Road Jail to meet Aryan, and a picture with his legal time post his bail.

The Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'Pathan', an action-thriller which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 09:33 AM IST