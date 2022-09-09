Watch: Viral video shows bear scratching its back on a pole; netizens remember Mowgli's Baloo from 'The Jungle Book'

Do you get goosebumps while discussing about Mr. Bean, Tom & Jerry, Mowgli, Champak stories...? Vibes of nostalgia often hit us when it's about childhood entertainment we browsed via TV shows, comic books or any other.

In a recent video showing a bear relieving its body itches by scratching one's back on a pole, netizens remembered their Baloo character from 'The Jungle Book.' Close enough, isn't it? As you would look into the viral video you may recollect the scenes from the popular animated film.

Watch video:

The video has left netizens in splits since shared on Twitter a while ago. It has gathered over 150K likes and not less than 3 Million views. On seeing the video, people took to share GIFs on Mowgli's Baloo doing the same act - yes, the pole dance like scratching of back.

Here's a glimpse of how Twitterati reacted:

That reminds me of Baloo from the Jungle Book. pic.twitter.com/fR8cN8Nx4a — Carmen Shier (@CarmenShier) September 7, 2022

That's like the best pole dance I've ever seen. Someone is cute. — Mariah 🦋 (@Mariah_b_U) September 7, 2022

Best pole dancing I've ever seen...💙🤘 — Kathy Emerson (@KathyEm67699760) September 7, 2022