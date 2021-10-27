e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bombay HC declines urgent hearing to petitioner in PIL against Nawab Malik Pegasus spyware case: Supreme Court forms 3-member probe panel, hearing after 2 months13,451 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

Watch : Viral video of Ostrich running down a busy road in Lahore leaves netizens in splits

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

An ostrich was seen rushing over Lahore's canal route in a video, with neighbouring cars and motorcycle riders avoiding the bird. A man is even seen waving at the bird, while it was running.

A couple of bikers kept on filming the ostrich and slowing down or changing routes to avoid hitting it.

The internet has been flooded with video clips of birds flying through the crowded streets of Lahore.

Watch the video here:

According to several reports, there were two ostriches. One of the ostriches perished, according to ARY News, when a guy tried to grasp a bird off his neck while running on Lahore's canal road.

A video of an ostrich racing across a Karachi street had also gone viral earlier in January.

Have a look at how the viral video has got netizens shedding tears of laughter!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ostriches are the fastest runners of any bird or two-legged animal, capable of sprinting at speeds of over 70 km/hr and covering up to 5 metres in a single stride.

When threatened, ostriches flee, despite the fact that their powerful, long legs are capable of killing a human or a potential predator such as a lion with a forward kick.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Adorable Puppy beats humans at dressing up for Halloween; wins the internet
Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal