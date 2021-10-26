Watch: Viral video of alligator biting swimmer horrifies Twitterati

In a scary incident, an alligator chased and attacked a swimmer at the Lago do Amor lake in Campo Grande, Brazil. A video of the incident has gone viral.

According to a report by NDTV, Willyan Caetano, the man who filmed the video said, "A man entered the water around 4:40 pm and started swimming in the place, where entry is prohibited."

According to Caetano, the swimmer tried to swim as fast as possible in order to evade the reptile. However, the alligator was too quick. It dashed towards the swimmer, biting his hand, injuring a part of his arm in the process.

"Suddenly, to my surprise, an alligator starts chasing him. He tried to swim fast to get away, but the alligator managed to reach him and land a violent bite on the man's arm, who came out of the water with his arm all bloody and very scared, saying he didn't know there was an alligator," said Caetano.

As per local reports, wasting no time, people called Mobile Emergency Care Service after the attack. The swimmer fled away from the alligator unhurt and sustained only minor injuries to one of his arms.

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:50 PM IST