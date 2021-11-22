WATCH: Viral video of Adele bursting into tears on meeting English teacher from school leaves netizens in awe

The concert special 'An Audience With Adele' in front of a star-studded crowd was webcast in the UK throughout the weekend as part of the promotion for her album '30.' While celebs like Dawn French and Samuel L. Jackson interrogated Adele, Dame Emma Thompson asked a particularly emotional question that turned the musical event into a sobfest.

Thompson inquired about the one person who shielded her from the trials of her life and supported her as a child. It was, of course, her English teacher. Adele had been a student at Chestnut Grove School in Balham, London, where Miss McDonald had taught her.

McDonald's teaching, which she had lost contact with after age 12, reignited her love for books, according to the artist.

“It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. Like I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously, now I write lyrics.” She went on to talk about how much she liked her 'cool' English teacher.

“She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings. She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons"; said the singer.

The emotional video went viral in no time, leaving fans in tears. Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:15 PM IST