Watch Video: Woman cheerfully walks with a group of lionesses in jungle, leaves internet stunned

We are well aware about Mowgli and stories of his adventures in the jungle. However, what is taking the internet by storm these days is a video of a woman casually walking along a jungle path with a group of lionesses. Unbelievable, isn't it?

Posted on Instagram by Safari Gallery, the viral video from Africa shows a woman strolling with a group of lionesses. As the clip goes on, the woman walks behind the lionesses and even holds the tail of one of them.

"Do one thing every now & then that scares the life out of you. Would you try this?" said the caption of the video.

Watch Video Here:

Amazing, isn't it? Social media users were stunned to see the video and flooded the comments section with questions regarding the video and the woman in it.

Turns out, the woman is not a resident of any villages located near the forest or a wild life enthusiast. Identified as Skye, the woman is in fact a luxury traveller as per her Instagram bio.

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video:

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:35 PM IST