Watch Video: 'Virat Kohli' wannabe schoolgirl from Ladakh bats like pro

'Virat Kohli' wannabe schoolgirl from Ladakh bats like pro |

In a cricket-crazy nation like India, a young girl from Ladakh attracted the limelight after her video of hitting cricket shots marked her mile on numerous people on the internet.In a country where millions aspire to play for the Indian National Cricket team and only a few get a chance to fulfil their dreams, the schoolgirl hits a thunderous shot and is seen running so as to add runs on the board.

In the video shared by the Directorate of School Education (DSE), Ladakh on their Twitter handle, Maqsooma, a class 6th student, faces the balls and hits them out of the park. The potential and skill of the little girl left Twitterati awestruck.

Maqsooma aspires to be like the Indian star batter Virat Kohli. The DSE tweeted, "My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like Virat Kohli."

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt — DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022

The grade six budding star wants to learn the 'helicopter' shot and quoted a valid reason for it. "I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him," Maqsooma said in a video posted by DSE.

Twitterati commented on the video and said "Wow what a shot, beautiful well done, go ahead." While another wrote, "Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!"

More power to you super girl — RAVISANKAR MULLATH (@agnivrishti) October 15, 2022

Woow what a shot🏏 beautiful well done go ahead ✨️ — Gyatso jigmet (@JigmetGyatso007) October 14, 2022

Lovely shots beta. Keep it going. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — KRISHAN TANEJA (@KRISHANTANEJA22) October 15, 2022

Super!! 👏🏼👏🏼Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!! 👍👍 — Shyam Settikere (@shyam_settikere) October 15, 2022

All the best to maqsooma. Hope she plays for India in future Insha Allah.

And a meeting with her Idol @imVkohli to banta hai — Mushtaque Pathan (@MushtaqueP) October 15, 2022