Watch video: US journalist surprised by mother at work will melt your heart

A clip of a mother greeting her son while he was reporting on ground has been making the rounds on the internet And the heartwarming video has totally melted netizen's hearts.

In a video shared by ABC 6 official twitter handle, reporter Myles Harris was seen preparing to shoot a story with his back to a road. He turned to the side to look at traffic when he spotted an approaching car that he recognized. With an exasperated sigh he turned to the camera and said to the cameraman, "That's my mom. Hold on."

A black car rolls up to him and the window rolls down and Myles's mother greets him by enthusiastically shouting, "Hi, baby!"

He introduces her to his camera man DeAngelo Byrd, "I'm trying to work right now! you're calling my phone. This is DeAngelo, you can say hi". She adorably says, "Hi DeAngelo!" And then all three of them burst into laughter.

The video ends with Harris telling his mother, “Don’t be holding up traffic, because you got cars behind you.” His mother replies “alright” and blows him a kiss before driving away again out of shot.

The adorable clip, published by the TV station, rapidly went viral as social media video accounts picked it up.

Look at the viral video below:

The video, which was filmed in Columbus, Ohio, has received thousands of likes and comments since being posted on Twitter. Some remembered their mother while some awed or put in laughing emojis.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:15 PM IST