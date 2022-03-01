Watch Video: Ukrianian farmer tows Russian tank using tractor amid invasion; internet in splits

A lighthearted video of a Ukrainian farmer reportedly towing away a Russian military tank is providing much respite from the grim news of intensifying fighting between the armies of Ukraine and Russia.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken the world and the situation in many parts of Ukraine has become severe. As the war intensifies, many horrifying incidents and scenes of Ukrainians battling it out during invasion have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving people heartbroken.



In the video, one can see a farm vehicle towing away a Russian tank, which apparently seems to be a MTLV (multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle), as reported by The Indian Express.

As the tank is being taken away, a Russian soldier is seen desperately running after the vehicle, attempting to stop it and get into the tractor. The person recording this clip has a hearty laugh while watching the entire incident.

Along with Johnny Mercer, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba also took to Twitter to share the video.

The tank is thought to be a Russian MT-LB, which is a Soviet-era multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle, which was introduced in the 1950s.



The video has been shared widely on social media, people speculating that Ukraine’s civilians, many of whom have been forced to join the mobilisation efforts and stay in the country, are confiscating Russian artillery and tanks



Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:54 PM IST