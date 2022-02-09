Watch video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah themed restaurant near Maharashtra's Amravati

If you an ardent serial watcher, or someone to engages in sit-com, then you couldn't be unversed with the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, a restaurant in Maharashtra was probably so in love with the television show that they customized their zone like the Gokuldham society.

Wait, what? Is it for real? A food blogging page @foodie.chunks shared a video on Instagram where we could take a virtual trip to confirm the talk of the unbelivable themed eatery.

There’s a restaurant near Amravat which holds uncanny resemblance to the compound as that of TMKOC. The restaurant holds cutouts and standees of all the characters from the TV show. Interestingly, its not mere museum to walk around and click snaps but a treat to one's tummy in the nackdrop of Gokuldham society around Jethalal, Tarak Mehta and other members.

Watch video, right here:

