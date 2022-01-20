Watch Video: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan groove to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa'

Though the movie Pushpa: The rise won hearts of the viewers or not, the song and style definitely did. Social media went crazy with the Srivalli song and its typical dance moves. To follow the trend, talented cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan tried the fun act, tuning to the beat of the popular song's Hindi version.

Few days ago, Suryakumar Yadav and the Mumbai Indians' official Instagram handle shared the attempt of Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The reel that hit over 10 Million views, began with Yadav flaunting his Srivalli moves. The cricketer began well with two perfect bends, then too miss the grip with slipping of his socks. However, Ishan Kishan joined to cover it up and slay the style in the best way possible.

“With my very own Pushpa,” the right-handed batsman captioned the video post.

Watch them dance, right here:

Netizens took to flood the comments reaction with the awws and wows! "Ishann making reels.. thankyou surya . Impossible ko possible kar diya, " wrote a Ishan Kishan fan on Instagram.

Here's how people reacted to the video, take a look:

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:12 PM IST