WATCH: Video Showing Model Wearing Stunning Lettuce Dress Goes Viral; Netizens React With Memes

A video of a female fashion model flaunting a stunning lettuce-inspired gown has surfaced online and gone viral. It showed the woman gracefully featuring her leafy dress. The reel was posted on Instagram, earlier this November. As soon as users spot the video and the unusual dress, they reacted to it. Hilarious memes were shared in reply to the clip along with funny comments. WATCH VIDEO:

The video opened showing the woman posing to the camera with her veggie-inspired costume. Seconds later, she walked kicking off her gown. With that, the lettuce design beautifully opened up. Being shared on November 6, the clip attracted more than 22 million views on Instagram. Thousands of people liked the reel. A few shared apt memes reacting to the bizarre dress.

Check memes below

Lettuce dress fashion

The lettuce-themed costumes seem to have never gone out of fashion since it caught the attention of the stage of New York Fashion Week 2019. During the fashion show, several garments presented by designers directly resembled lettuce leaves and vegetable parts. Reportedly, the green leafy produce seemed to steal the light of the ramp walk.

Meanwhile, the fashion page, which posted the earlier clip that went viral, also featured a similar dress in red. It showed another model wearing the lettuce-like red gown and taking a stroll in a garden. It gathered a thousand likes in lesser than a week of being posted on the content-sharing site.

