Watch Video: Saree-clad elderly woman rides moped with husband at backseat, Netizens find it adorable

What's uncommon is to see an elderly woman wearing a saree riding a moped with her husband at the backseat. The video of this sweet moment has gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Woman riding a moped with her husband at the backseat. |

It is a common sight to see men and women riding a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler vehicle. Also, a female riding a two wheeler and a male person sitting behing can be seen too. What's uncommon is to see an elderly woman wearing a saree riding a moped with her husband at the backseat. The video of this sweet moment has gone viral.

The video was shared on Instagram account named the _aspiring_seed. The account belongs to an Instagram user Susmita Dora. Her bio reads: photographer, an aspiring photographer with an urge to spread smile with her clicks, traveller. She has 10.5 k Instagram followers.

The Instagram user inserted the text in the video: “Usually when we see a biker couple, it is always the guy riding the bike. Have u ever seen anything like this for their age?”

She also captioned the video as “Couple Goals.”

From the number on the two-wheeler's number plate, it seems the location where the video was captured is in Tamil Nadu.

Watch the viral video:

From finding the video adorable and couple cute, some users even felt that this was common in South India.

Read the reactions of the Instagram users below:

The video got 392, 539 likes till now.

article-image

