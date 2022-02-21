Watch video: Sapna Chaudhary's old performance on 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' surprises fans

Sapna Choudhary's dance moves are seen and heard everywhere. Popularly known as Desi Queen, her videos are often trending on social media.

All her new music videos becomes viral on sight. Sapna who started her career as a dancer, is now a part of reality shows to music videos and rules millions of hearts today.

An old video of Haryanvi dance queen is doing the rounds on the internet.

In this video, Sapna is seen performing on stage wearing a blue suit and pink dupatta on a Haryanvi ‘Rasgulla Bikaner Ka’ song. Seeing her dance moves in the video, fans are unable to stop themselves from praising her.

Huge crowd had collected to watch her dance. The video was shared by Trimurti Cassette on their Youtube channel. Which has got more than 80 lakh views so far.

Sapna Chaudhary started her career as a dancer. She used to participate in Ragni programmes in different districts of Haryana and neighbouring states. But got her fame after featuring in Bigg Boss 11. She may not have won Bigg Boss, but got her Bollywood break due to her fan following. Sapna is very active on social media and keeps sharing her reels with fans every day.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:32 PM IST