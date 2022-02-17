Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar shares favorite travel memories on Instagram

Travelling and making memories of the fun moments is something every hodophile does. In the world of tour blogging and social media, Sachin Tendulkar took to share glimpses of his favorite travel memories on Instagram via a short reel.

The legendary cricketer, also regarded as the God of Cricket, took to the app sharing a collage of photos and videos from his exciting travel days. In the now trending video, Master Blaster shared a sneak peek into his well spent vacations, that he enjoyed and cherished with dear ones.

The Instagram reel shows Tendulkar on a jungle safari and on a boat ride along with other travel visuals. His wife Anjali Tendulkar can also be seen in the heartwarming video.

“Memories that live rent-free in my heart. Name some of the best places you've visited in India,” read the post caption.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:37 PM IST