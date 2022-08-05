Watch Video: Russian man marries Ukrainian woman in a Hindu ceremony

Image credit: Google

Does love have any boundary or definition? A Russian man and a Ukrainian woman got married to each other in India. Sergei Novikov who is a Russian national got married to his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka. They had a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, on August 2.

The cross-border pair did all rituals according to Hindu traditions. A clip of the happy occasion was posted by ANI that showed Elona wearing a red and gold lehenga, while Sergai was dressed in a maroon kurta-pyjama which he paired with a Nehru jacket.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Sergei Novikov, a Russian national tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamshala on August 2. pic.twitter.com/0akwm2ggWr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

It further showcased the pair doing saath pheras and sitting at the mandap while a Hindu priest recites mantras. Locals were also seen attending the wedding. The clip went viral on social media and social media users prayed for the newlyweds.