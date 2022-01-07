Watch video: Quebec influencers party without masks inside airplane; Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls them idoits

With the increasing cases of the COVID-19 infection across the globe, a video of influencers having a party inside a Canadian airline has hit social media, getting subject to flak from several including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the group flying from Montreal to Mexico in a news conference Wednesday as "idiots" and slammed that their social media posting of a maskless party was a "slap in the face."

In a video went viral, we see a group identified as influencers from Quebec, having gala time on the airline and failing to adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The group of young boys and girls can be seen partying without masks in the aisle of the airplane, along dancing and smoking onboard.

According to the Journal de Montreal, the clipping involved people from reality shows Occupation Double et l’île de l’amour (Love Island) and was organised by James William Awad who is the founder of the 111 Private Club.

Take a look at the visuals, right here:

In a press release on Tuesday, the Transport Minister of Canada, Omar Alghabra, as well as the health and public safety ministers stated that an investigation would be launched into the incident immediately.

After the incident, flight attendants have also been demanding stronger action from government and carriers to ensure health and safety on board amid the Omicron surge, Global News reported.

After the incident, Sunwing Airlines cancelled the influencers group’s return flight scheduled for January 5 after they “wouldn’t accept the airline’s terms and conditions”. Now, the group is stranded in Cancun. Both Air Transat and Air Canada have followed Sunwing's decision to not return any of the passengers home.

Awad wrote on Twitter, calling the controversy a "simple party." "I will take a moment to sit down and rethink everything. Especially how I can do things better next time," he wrote.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:36 PM IST