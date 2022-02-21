Watch Video: PM Modi touches feet of Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching the feet of the district president of Unnao city in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral.

In a viral video posted by BJP leader Sambit Patra, PM Modi could be seen bowing down to touch the feet of BJP's Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar.

The incident took place with the PM arriving at the polling rally on Sunday, where BJP's UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP's Unnao district president Katiyar were asked to present an idol of Lord Rama to him.

While presenting the idol to PM Modi, Katiyar bent down to touch his feet to which the PM immediatly lifted Katiyar up and gestured with finger that he should not touch his feet.

Returning the gesture, PM Modi bent down to touch the feet of Katiyar on the stage. Captioning the video, Patra wrote, "प्रधानसेवक" (Pradhan Sevak), which means chief servant.

The video now has more than 53,000 views and thousands of likes.

Find the video below:

Prior to being appointed as the Unnao district president in September 2021, Katiyar was the general secretary. The incident took place as the third phase of polling ended in Uttar Pradesh. Phase four will take place on February 23 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

