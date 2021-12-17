Watch video: Pet dog claps to wish owner at birthday party, netizens in awe

The internet is in love with animal and especially cute videos of dogs playing and cuddling around. From playing with their humans to saving lives, they also have made it to the kitchen to cook for thanksgiving. Dogs seem to go easy just as wagging tail on quickly going viral on social media for their talents and the funny acts they do. In a recent video went viral wee see the doggo talking all the limelight of the birthday party.

The video shared on Facebook by Arunimaa which takes us to her mother's birthday mood - where the desi mom is celebrating her birthday with a cake in hand and baloons surrounded, along the pet dog who stands excited to enjoy the party. As the camera pans out to the doggo 'Pompom' it happily takes to clap and set the mood of the occasion with its cute gesture!

Take a look at the video, right here:

Netizens have loved the pet dog's way of involving into the birthday bash of the owner. A comment on the viral video read,"ommaaa, eti ki sundor (om my my, so beautiful)", while another wrote wishing the birthday women asked to knwo the doggo's name, to which the video uploader wrote, "Pompom".

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 02:06 PM IST