Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:07 PM IST

Watch video: Outrage against FabIndia continues despite removal of controversial ad; irate netizen uses kurta as cleaning cloth

FPJ Web Desk
Fabindia, a platform for traditional garments, came under heated controversy on Monday, for its advertisement about the upcoming festival of Diwali. On October 9, 2021, Fabindia publicised their collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' that has been featured by Vogue.

The brand wrote, "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture." The tweet which has now been taken down by Fabindia, after receiving a lot of backlash has gotten trolled by Hindus who took offense at the collection being named using Urdu words 'Jashn' (celebration) and 'Riwaaz'

A company spokesperson, in a conversation with the Times of India, said, “Our Diwali collection, called “Jhilmil si Diwali” is yet to be launched. We at Fabindia have always stood for celebration of India with its myriad traditions in all hues. In fact ‘Fabindia – Celebrate India’ is our tagline and also a wordmark. Our current capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally.”

Even though Fabindia has taken necessary measures to fix the damage caused in the minds of people on social media, netizens still seem unconvinced. One example of this would be a video that went viral of a man who used a Fabindia kurta that he purchased to clean his shoes.

Have a look:

Have a look at how netizens have reacted to this viral video that has almost 50 k views with 4.4k likes and 193 comments.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:47 PM IST
