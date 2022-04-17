Watch Video: Parrot creates buzz on the internet by opening nut bolt with his tongue

Cute birds videos get viral on the internet all the time, now a parrot has joined the race.

A video went viral on the internet in which the bird is seen opening a nut bolt with his tongue.

The parrot can be seen holding the nut carefully in his claws and use his tongue he proceeds to unscrew the nut to the edge of the bolt.

The video was uploaded a few days back and since then it has more than 2.14 lakh views and multiple retweets.

Have a look at the video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 03:33 PM IST