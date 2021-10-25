Watch video: Pakistan’s victory against India is the 'victory of Islam', says Pak Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid took to Twitter to share a video message in which he was seen giving a strange and communal message. Rashid said that Pakistan Cricket Team's win over India in Sunday's match in Dubai was a "victory of Islam".

In the video, which went viral on social media, Sheikh Rasheed said that Muslims across the world, including the ones in India, were supporting Pakistan during the match.

"Pakistan’s triumph against India is a victory of Islam. All Muslims throughout the world are rejoicing," the minister can be seen saying in a video message on Twitter. In the video clip, Rasheed also said that the India-Pakistan match was the final for their country.

Apart from his message, Rashid also tweeted videos of people bursting crackers celebrating their team's victory in the match.

India lost for Pakistan in an ICC World Cup tournament for the first time ever. The win comes from a brilliant performance by the Pakistani openers who managed to chase the target quickly and Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets.

The Pakistani win comes at a time when the diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a low.

India will face 'never defeated' New Zealand in their second match of the ICC T20 Men's World Cup on Sunday, October 31 which could be counted as a crucial game for the Indian side.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:55 PM IST