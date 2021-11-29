Watch: Video of Hyderabad man brutally thrashing his son leaves leaves netizens fuming

Hyderabad police on Sunday booked a man for thrashing his minor son with a stick after the child’s mother filed a complaint against her husband.

According to Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of police, Chatrinaka, the accused was identified as Ashok Ghante, who beat his son with a stick for creating some mischief while at a relative’s house.

“The accused said to have gotten angry over his son allegedly creating a nuisance while at a relative’s house. He asked his daughter to record the incident on phone. When the child’s mother came to know of the situation, she filed a complaint,” said the Inspector.

Police informed that the incident took place on Saturday, and came to light after a video went viral on social media, police said.

“We have registered a case and the investigating is going on,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Have a look at the video, that left netizens in fumes:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Have a look at how angry netizens have reacted to the video:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:57 PM IST