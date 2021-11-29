WATCH: Viral video of cricketer Shardul Thakur's engagement with Mittali Parulkar leaves netizens in awe

India's Shardul Thakur was engaged with his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in a private ceremony on Monday in Mumbai. Thakur was rested from the ongoing home series against New Zealand.
Congrats both of u!!😍❤ @imShard #shardulthakur #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/9yDq9u4Wvi— Atharva Deshmukh (@Ro45hitian) November 29, 2021
Thakur, 30, who played the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, will be tying the knot after the 2022 edition of the tournament, the Times of India reported.
Twitteratti reacted to this news of Thakur's engagement with memes and comments.
#shardulthakur #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/LtEXRefzp4— Ansh Shah 🇮🇳 (@AnshShahatg) November 29, 2021
We officially have a ‘Lady’ now. Lord Shardul Thakur gets engaged💍 pic.twitter.com/3m7mhIIXvS— Navya Gupta (@guptanavya201) November 29, 2021
They are looking so cute together 😍💞#shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/v2fLDBVzb2— sнrєyα .｡.:*✧ (@ShreyaMSD) November 29, 2021
Lord has found his Lady! Congratulations @imShard 💐💐. #shardulthakur https://t.co/6s6zC22JGa— Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) November 29, 2021
