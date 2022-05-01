Watch: Video of delivery worker helping specially-abled man leaves internet in awe

Sometimes all it takes to help someone is just a handful of time.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet which showed a delivery boy helping a specially-abled man on a street.

In the video, the delivery worker stopped his vehicle and ran towards the specially-abled man seated on his wheelchair struggling to get on a sidewalk. The delivery boy gently pushed the chair forward and helped the man get on the sidewalk.

This act of selflessness has won the hearts of netizens on social media. Some appreciated his kindness while others were seen recalling their tough times and how someone came to help them.

The video was shared by goodness_movement on Instagram with a caption that reads "A delivery worker in Japan was driving by and noticed a person in a wheelchair having trouble getting up on the sidewalk. The driver stopped his car and ran over to help! Awesome job!"

The video was uploaded a few hours back and since then it had been watched 700k times and has so far received 50k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 04:53 PM IST