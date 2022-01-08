Watch video: Mumbai street food vendor makes medu vada sandwich, netizens say 'yum yum'

Love south Indian dishes? A street food joint from Mumbai tried to experiment with the classic medu vada and created a medu vada sandwich.

In a video went viral, we can see a street vendor preparing the buzzing dish - medu vada sandwiches. Initially, the Ulhasnagar based food vendor preparing the vada batter and then deep-fries it to a crisp, similar to how a medu vada comes to being. Later comes the twist, he slits the vada into two parts to add a layer of masala potato mash, spicy noodles and finishes it with mayonnaise on top.

Mouthwatering, huh? There's more to the medu vada sandwich, as it is served with with authentic south taste of the coconut chutney. The video was shared on Instagram by a food blogging page @burpaffairs, and claimed that the visuals are from a Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar based food stall.

Watch the video, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Most Mumbaikars took to comment in favour of the snack while some mentioned of having tried it already. "Mere ghar ke near he hai😍, bahut baar khaya hai (this is close to my house, have ate several times)", read a comment. Netizens typed "yum yum" and "yes nice, try it" suggesting the good taste and recommending foodies to give it a try.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: Eating 21 Chole Kulchas in 30 minutes at this Delhi food stall could win you Rs 50K

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 02:39 PM IST