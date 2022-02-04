Watch Video: Mother drops 3-year-old daughter into bear enclosure; charged with attempt to murder

A shocking video doing rounds on social media shows a mother dropping her three-year-old daughter into a bear enclosure at a zoo in Uzbekistan. She has now been charged with attempt to murder. The Horrifying video from Tashkent Zoo shows the mother dangling her daughter on the railings before dropping her down. According to a report in New York Post, stunned onlookers watched helplessly as the girl landed in a trench about 16-feet below, right into the bear's den.

Watch Video Here:

WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ A woman in Uzbekistan drops her 3-year-old daughter into a bear enclosure at a zoo. The child is being treated for a head injury and cuts from the fall, while the mother faces years in prison for attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/3VmeitW3K4 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 31, 2022

The bear, named Zuzu, had been strolling in its enclosure. Onlookers said that it went up to the child and sniffed her after she landed in the trench. Luckily, the bear walked away after sniffing the child and did not hurt her.

Meanwhile, zoo-keepers managed to lure the bear into an indoor part of the enclosure in order to save the girl. Video that has been widely shared on social media shows six zookeepers entering the facility and one of them picking the girl up and carrying her away.

According to the Daily Mail, the mother - who has not been named - was detained and charged with attempted murder. She could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Her daughter was hospitalised owing to a head injury and cuts she endured from the fall.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, "A young woman threw a little girl down into a brown bear's enclosure, in front of all the visitors.

"It was completely unclear what her motive was. Both the visitors and the staff of the zoo were trying to stop her - but failed," the spokesperson added.

The three-year-old girl was diagnosed with a concussion and an open injury on her head. She is recovering in a hospital and her condition is stable, however is kept under constant observation.

