Watch video: Monkey enjoys its 'wow moment' seeing visitor's magic trick

Cuteness of animals caught on camera always hits the internet and leaves netizens in awe. We might have come across several animal-loving clips, but this one is topping over all. All because it will surely leave the viewer in loaded laughter.

In a recent video, we could see a caged monkey keenly enjoying a magic performance from one of the visitor. The human tries to demonstrate a vanishing trick with what appears like a piece of paper or a coin. The monkey's reaction is eye-catchy as it marks the wow moment! The animal is so clueless and overwhelmed that it begins to toggle around in confusion with a face of astonishments.

Watch video:

According to the uploader, the video features a monkey from the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City. "Maximiliano Ibarra was visiting the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City when he decided to trick the monkey. Ibarra was filmed entertaining the monkey last week by performing a number of magic tricks. The monkey, which was the far side of a glass window, reacted in a charming fashion as Ibarra made small items disappear from his hands, " read the video description.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:16 PM IST