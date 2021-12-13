Watch Video: Man's jugaad for travel amid lockdown, creates helicopter from car parts

Necessity is the mother of invention, you might have come across this phrase but have you seen it happen? An avid traveler wanting to step out to the city streets amid the period of lockdown, got innovative to come up with a helicopter.

Yes, you read it right! The man created a helicopter out of car parts, as the helicopter made to street based runway it was caught on camera and no sooner went viral.

Some days ago, a Brazil based man went viral for crafting a helicopter which was fully functional. The fact that it was made from parts of scrapped cars caught the eye of viewers across the street and the internet.

The video was shot in Rio Grande do Norte, according to reports, where locals were in awe of this man who managed to create a helicopter with scrap material. Reportedly, the engine through which the helicopter was powered was by a Volkswagen Beetle’s engine.

As the helicopter took to air, people were stunned and the video was shared on the internet to go viral.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user @MendesOnca where the helicpter is seen taking off successfully. The video was captioned in Portuguese to read, 'A man inside the RN builds a helicopter with the remains of cars and a Volkswagen Beetle engine, makes a test and takes off.'

Watch video, here:

Homem no interior do RN constrói helicóptero com restos de carros e motor de fusca, faz teste e decola. pic.twitter.com/4zpS1jvy9p — Меndes (@MendesOnca) December 9, 2021

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:03 PM IST