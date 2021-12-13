e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

Watch Video: Man's jugaad for travel amid lockdown, creates helicopter from car parts

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Necessity is the mother of invention, you might have come across this phrase but have you seen it happen? An avid traveler wanting to step out to the city streets amid the period of lockdown, got innovative to come up with a helicopter.

Yes, you read it right! The man created a helicopter out of car parts, as the helicopter made to street based runway it was caught on camera and no sooner went viral.

Some days ago, a Brazil based man went viral for crafting a helicopter which was fully functional. The fact that it was made from parts of scrapped cars caught the eye of viewers across the street and the internet.

The video was shot in Rio Grande do Norte, according to reports, where locals were in awe of this man who managed to create a helicopter with scrap material. Reportedly, the engine through which the helicopter was powered was by a Volkswagen Beetle’s engine.

As the helicopter took to air, people were stunned and the video was shared on the internet to go viral.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user @MendesOnca where the helicpter is seen taking off successfully. The video was captioned in Portuguese to read, 'A man inside the RN builds a helicopter with the remains of cars and a Volkswagen Beetle engine, makes a test and takes off.'

Watch video, here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

#ParliamentAttack trends as netizens pay tribute to 2001 martyrs #ParliamentAttack trends as netizens pay tribute to 2001 martyrs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:03 PM IST
Advertisement