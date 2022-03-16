Watch video: Manipur girl pays 'risky' tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

A video of a young girl playing football at the edge of a rocky cliff is surfacing on the internet. In the video gone viral, we can see the sports enthusiast exhibiting her love for football under risky circumstances.

The video is shows a 17 year old from Manipur, identified as Muani Tangpua, paying tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. In the short clip, she can be seen flawlessly aiming her leg to the ball in successful and constant dodges.

What made us think it is a tribute to the legendary football player? It is the the red jersey she proudly wears while playing the sport in the mountain edge. However, the fact that the attempt is a stunt with too much risk can't be overlooked while wooing to the tribute.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:35 PM IST