Watch video: Little girl comforts dog during fireworks amid Chinese New Year celebration

Are you one of those who emphasize with the stray during noise of crackers? Oh, their fear and fright! Just like you, this little girl cared for the doggo on the street amidst the celebration of Chinese New Year.

In a short video shared on Twitter by @tongbingxue, we can see a young girl taking to rescue the dog off the noise created by firecrackers in the vicinity. The little kid takes to cover the doggo's ears with her hands and pats on his head to comfort and protect the stray from firwork exposure.

Watch video, here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the warm gesture and fondness expressed towards the animal, the 16 second clip has gone viral with over 4 Million views since posted a day ago.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement

Adorable n all but why would anyone shoot fireworks during daytime — hojbert (@MozzoLs) February 2, 2022

so cute — wilson (@W6PdoJnnD0fhRxU) February 2, 2022

She is trying to look after the dog the way she is cared and loved 😭♥️ may the world be gentle to her — shlfever (@ShlFever) February 2, 2022

Advertisement

The dog is probably confused, but he can definitely feels the love💕😊 — Made Ari (@Arikrisna) February 2, 2022

Advertisement

AWW, that little girl 💕 — salmonella (@lumenxime) February 2, 2022

Hehehe yesss, cause they are all scared of fireworks, i need to protect my doggo 🥺 — 𝙱𝚆𝟺 ~ 𝚂𝙽𝙾𝚆𝙳𝚁𝙾𝙿 𝙴𝚁𝙰 (@bestwhenfourr) February 3, 2022

this is so precious aWWWWWISHSIRHDI pic.twitter.com/uIsJ220hVb — ALLY ⚡️ (@infires_nojamz) February 2, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:32 PM IST