Viral

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

Watch video: Little girl comforts dog during fireworks amid Chinese New Year celebration

FPJ Web Desk
Are you one of those who emphasize with the stray during noise of crackers? Oh, their fear and fright! Just like you, this little girl cared for the doggo on the street amidst the celebration of Chinese New Year.

In a short video shared on Twitter by @tongbingxue, we can see a young girl taking to rescue the dog off the noise created by firecrackers in the vicinity. The little kid takes to cover the doggo's ears with her hands and pats on his head to comfort and protect the stray from firwork exposure.

Watch video, here:

For the warm gesture and fondness expressed towards the animal, the 16 second clip has gone viral with over 4 Million views since posted a day ago.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
