Watch Video: Lioness grapples with Crocodile over prey in water, check out what happens next..

Wildlife photographers recently captured a lioness and a crocodile engaging in a severe fight on camera. The 1 minute 11 second clip was shared on Instagram by the user 'nature27_12'. The video is doing rounds on social media with more than 9,500 views.

In the viral video, a crocodile could be seen fighting over its prey with a lioness who was also wanting to have the same deer. The lioness held on to the deer’s body vigorously as the crocodile tried to pull it back. The lioness managed to take the prey out of the water but the determined crocodile held on to it.

The two beasts could then be seen engaging in an intense face-off near the water over the deer. Neither the lioness nor the crocodile gave up.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:41 PM IST