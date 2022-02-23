Watch video: Kili Paul dances to Haryanvi beat 'Tere Bargi' in his first post after being honoured by India

Instagram personality Kili Paul from Tanzania has been breaking the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Bollywood songs.

Paul has 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha and several others follow him on the photo and video sharing platform. He not only shares videos of himself lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, but he loves to flaunt his dancing moves too.

Paul was also recently honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

Few days back, the social media star shared a video with sister Neema as they perfectly lip-synced to Arijit's 'Pal'. Since being posted, the video has gathered over 2.2 Million views, 228 thousand likes and thousands of comments.

And now again entertaining his fans with his dance moves he posted another video. Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a video of him dancing to the Haryanvi song 'Tere Bargi' by Diler Kharkiya and Anjali Arora.

He captioned it, "Love this song and it’s dance"

See the video below:

Uploaded just a couple of hours ago, the post already has 428 thousand views and 58.8 thousand likes. Many people commented on the post, one user said "Super duper", another commented with heart emojis.

Look at the reactions below:

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:59 PM IST