Watch Video: Kerala Elephant walks in flood affected Athirapally

Kerala rains have resulted into flooding in some parts of the state and its neighbourhood. Amidst floods, the internet took an eye over an elephant trying to walk in the heavy flowing waters at Athirapally.

Watch Video:

Wild elephant trying to negotiate the flooded Chalakkudy river at Athirapally #KeralaRains #Kerala pic.twitter.com/YFeodmJqCN — S. Anandan (@Anandans76) August 2, 2022

Amid the heavy downpour in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in seven districts of the state. The alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

In view of the matter, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked people to be very careful, not go into rivers, water bodies, streams etc. to bathe, wash clothes or bathe animals, avoid night travel as much as possible and be ready to strictly adhere to the warnings given by the Disaster Management Authority.

Further, a holiday for educational institutions has been declared by the Kerala government in seven districts on Tuesday in view of the incessant rain in the State. The seven districts are Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kollam and Kottayam.

