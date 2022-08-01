Kerala schools declare holiday amidst lashing rain

Representative Image |

In several areas of Kerala, Monday was declared a holiday for educational institutions as the state continued to experience severe rains. August 1 has been declared a holiday for educational institutions in a few taluks of Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts.

Fishermen have been told not to go out to sea in Ernakulam due to an Orange alert that has been issued for the district through August 4 and that all departments are required to be prepared for, according to the district's control room. In light of the heavy rain warnings, water levels in the district's waterways are being monitored, and a daytime meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority is also planned, according to the control room.

According to an IMD district rainfall estimate released for Kerala at 1 PM on Sunday, orange alert has been issued in eight districts for August 2, twelve for August 3, and twelve for August 4.

An orange alert denotes very severe rainfall between 6 cm and 20 cm, while a red alert means heavy to extremely heavy rains of exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours. A yellow signal denotes 6 to 11 cm of significant rainfall.