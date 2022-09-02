Watch video: 'Kala Chashma' trend gets a Mumbai local train version

'Kala Chashma' trend gets a Mumbai local train version |

Be it on your song playlist or not, 'Kala Chashma' is one of the peppy track that's hit the trending list. Since the Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style tried and popularized crazy moves at a wedding, the Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif beat created a buzz on social media. People were seen recreating the steps in their best efforts.

From the Indian cricket team to desi aunties enjoying the twerking hooks of the party song from 'Baar Baar Dekho,' a recent clip shows funny recreation of the steps from a Mumbai local train.

The city is known for its local trains as much as it's loved for spicy vadapav! The now-viral video opens with people about to alight from the transport and later to rush down to the platform to nail the classic trend.

Take a look at the video, right here:

"Daily Trend in Mumbai Local, " read the post caption. Since shared on Instagram, the video has interested several netizens over relatable vibes. It has attracted over 1 million views within few days of upload. Instagram users responded with hilarious emojis on the video post.

Here's a quick glance into the comments section: