Watch Video: Joe Root, James Anderson, Nathan Lyon kicked out from post-Ashes booze party

Police had to intervene an after Ashes party in Hobart, Australia involving three Australian cricketers, England captain Joe Root and senior pacer James Anderson.

A video was recorded by the officers present at the scene, who can be heard saying that it is meant for the lawyers. In the clip Nathan Lyon, Travis Head, Root, Anderson and Alex Carey can be seen celebrating together at the hotel rooftop.

According to reports the visuals recorded are from Monday morning as Lyon and Carey were seen in their uniforms, following the end of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Hobart, which Australia won by 146 runs.

A clock on the wall showed the time as 6.30 am, suggesting that the players partied all night to celebrate the conclusion of Ashes series, which the hosts won 4-0.

The report further informed that police intervention was requested by the hotel staff after complaints of noise.

After the confrontation, the cricketers agreed to end the party and left the scene.

Meanwhile, in another incident Test skipper Pat Cummins' put up a brilliant display of leadership qualities.

Cummins won the hearts of fans for the subtle care for batter Usman Khawaja during the trophy celebration. Having being handed the trophy, the Aussie players were all set to open champagne bottles and spray it in celebration. Realizing that Khawaja had to stand away because of the alcohol, he soon asked his team to put it away and call Khawaja back to complete the team click.



Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:15 AM IST