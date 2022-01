Cameron Green, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland picked three wickets each as Australia dismissed England for a mere 124 to wrap up the Ashes with a 4-0 scoreline at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:37 PM IST