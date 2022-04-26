Watch video: Jignesh Mevani recreates ‘Jhukega Nahi’ style during arrest by Assam police

On April 25, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani recreated the ‘Jhukega Nahi’ pose during his re-arrest by the Assam Police.

In the video that's doing rounds on the internet, Mevani can be seen looking outside the Police vehicle and doing the signature move from the Allu Arjun film Pushpa: The Rise.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mevani was re-arrested by the Assam Police in links to another case soon after he was granted bail in a case related to tweets on PM Narendra Modi. The Assam Police released a statement saying, “Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is arrested again in connection with a new case number 81/22, u/s 294/323/353/ 354, registered against him at the Barpeta police station.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:31 AM IST