Watch video: International Space Station shares how water has fun in space

The International Space Station shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how water shapes itself into spheres in space, due to the the there prevailing microgravity. Not only science and space enthusiasts would love this video, but it could be anyone! Just as all drink water, it would be fun to see what happens to the liquid in space.

The clip showed how two huge water drops bounced and mingled to something celestial. The process of surface tension was mentioned in the experimentation video, to speak of how water spheres bounce off each other when they are in space. Later, the reel showed some fun scientific tricks with the merged bubble more when carefully blown into it.

Since posted two days ago, the video has fetched over 5 Million views for its insightful and interesting fun.

Watch the video, here:

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:51 PM IST