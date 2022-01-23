Watch video: Indian Navy band plays RD Burman's 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' during Republic Day parade rehearsal

With just few days for the 73rd Republic Day of our country, preparations in New Delhi are underway. One of the noteworthy part of the grand celebration is the Republic Day parade, to which the concerned groups have already geared up with rehearsals.

In a recent video shared by official handle of the Government of India @mygovindia, we could see the Indian Navy enjoying the beats of a popular Bollywood classic. Several Indian Navy personnel are seen dressed in their uniforms, holding their rifles upright during their practice at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.

That's not all! The song that they were spotted playing and grooving to during the Republic Day parade rehearsal happens to be RD Burman's 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko'. The navy personnel, filed up in rows, could be seen clapping against their rifles and stamping their legs in sync to the famous composition.

Watch video, right here:

Since posted, the video has went viral with over 123.7K views, 2K likes and several comments. "The JOSH is vigorous", "Superb", "Million salutes to our jawans...", and so on went the replies in praise to the video.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

The JOSH is vigorous. Salute from SAIL family. — BULU DIGAL (@DigalBulu) January 23, 2022

Superb, re charges our low battery. — Priti Thareja (@PritiThareja) January 20, 2022

Superb. Million salutes to our jawans. — Gaurav Bhardwaj (@gbhara) January 19, 2022

Gajab Jaihind jawano — sunil yadav (@sunilya15696070) January 22, 2022

अदभुत

भारत माता की जय जय हिंद वन्दे मातरम

💝💝🇮🇳💝💝🙏🙏 — Bhupendra Kumar (@Bhupend47470183) January 19, 2022

#RealHeroes not #ReelHeroes

Saluting true protectors of the nation. 🙏🙏 — Naresh G Shenoy 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@nareshgshenoy) January 20, 2022

What a woofer performance 👌🤟🤟🔥👍 — Kartik Lal (@KartikLal02) January 19, 2022

Young India,mast india,celebrating india with u — Santosh Kumar singh (@S1982bok) January 20, 2022

Very nice. Jai hind. — Satish Yadav (@SatishYadavESM) January 20, 2022

Wow wow wow....

They sing with their heart. Jai hind... — Gaurav Swarnkar (@igaurav12) January 20, 2022

Awesome — Atul Tiwari (@tiw44834571) January 20, 2022

Just Love it😍😍😍 — @BHARAT (@spellbinder66) January 20, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:36 PM IST