Viral

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Watch video: Indian Navy band plays RD Burman's 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' during Republic Day parade rehearsal

FPJ Web Desk
screengrab

With just few days for the 73rd Republic Day of our country, preparations in New Delhi are underway. One of the noteworthy part of the grand celebration is the Republic Day parade, to which the concerned groups have already geared up with rehearsals.

In a recent video shared by official handle of the Government of India @mygovindia, we could see the Indian Navy enjoying the beats of a popular Bollywood classic. Several Indian Navy personnel are seen dressed in their uniforms, holding their rifles upright during their practice at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.

That's not all! The song that they were spotted playing and grooving to during the Republic Day parade rehearsal happens to be RD Burman's 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko'. The navy personnel, filed up in rows, could be seen clapping against their rifles and stamping their legs in sync to the famous composition.

Watch video, right here:

Since posted, the video has went viral with over 123.7K views, 2K likes and several comments. "The JOSH is vigorous", "Superb", "Million salutes to our jawans...", and so on went the replies in praise to the video.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

