Watch Video: Health workers cross river in Arunachal Pradesh to administer COVID-19 vaccines

In a video shared on Twitter that highlights challenges faced by frontline workers trying to inoculate people against the infectious coronavirus.

The video shows a health worker crossing a raging river by with a makeshift bridge built by locals to administer COVID-19 vaccine to people. The bridge is not solid, just two bamboo logs that remains.

FPJ could not ideally confirm the location of the place. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy shared the video and lauded the Arunachal Pradesh health workers for their efforts.

"From crossing dangerous rivers to traversing through tough terrains & reaching the nook & corners of our country, it is our health workers who are making the #LargestVaccineDrive successful & inclusive with their audacity of hope", Reddy wrote.

The video reveals efforts taken by rural well being staff – who courageous forests, streams, and dangerous roads to succeed in far-flung areas – to inoculate hundreds of individuals towards the coronavirus.





Over 97.23 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nation under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:16 PM IST