India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 97.23 crores, informs health ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.23 crores, after the administration of 8,36,118 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. According to provisional reports, till 7 am today , 97,23,77,045 doses have been administered in India so far through 96,05,482 sessions.

Of the total, 1,03,75,703 health care workers were administrated the first dose and 90,68,232 second vaccine doses.

1,83,61,275 front line workers received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,54,90,253 were administered the second dose.

As per the ministry of health, 39,14,51,891 people in the age group 18-44 years received the first dose while 10,85,40,506 were administered the second dose.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 16,73,04,569 people have been given the first dose and 8,53,97,182 have been administered the second dose. For the population of over 60 years, 10,55,20,693 were given the first dose and 6,08,66,741 received the second dose.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 15,981 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The daily new cases were reported to be less than twenty thousand for the last eight days now. With this, the number of active case presently remains 2,01,632, which is the lowest in 218 days and currently forms part of 0.59 per cent of India's total positive cases.

Also, the testing capacity across the country continues to ramp up. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that India has so far conducted 58,98,35,258 tests owing to the extensive increase in COVID-19 testing capacity. Of the total testing done so far 9,23,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India's recovery rate now stands at 98.08 per cent, which is presently at its highest mark since March 2020.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:34 PM IST