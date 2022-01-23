e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Watch video: Groom tries to lift bride while dancing, both fall miserably

FPJ Web Desk
Who doesn't love to show off dance moves in a party or grand celebrations! In a hilarious video going viral, we could spot a man trying to lift his dance partner during the dance, but having failed to floor.

In the viral video, the duo (reported to be the bride and groom) can be seen grooving to the popular song Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 from the film Sooryavanshi. The dance floor seemed to have heated up with dance moves along an another couple. Probably, to showoff some brillant dance moves and get praise the groom attempted to lift his better half in air, only to fail and fall miserably. Meanwhile, the other couple were so involved in their steps that they hadn't realized what had happened behind them.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the meme page ‘ghantaa’ and no sooner caught the eye of netizens. Since posted, few hours ago, the video gathered over 2 Million views, 140K likes and hundreds of comments.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
