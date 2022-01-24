Watch video: Google Assistant gives hilarious reply to math question about factorial of 100

Math can be confusing at times, and people may tend to cheat to crack it. Ever tried what asking your AI friend a math question? Hope it helped you with the answer unless your question was 'what's the factorial of 100?'

Here's what happened when a man said it loud, "Hey Google, what’s the factorial of 100?” The Google Assistant began well in reply, however, later took to listener's laughter bones.

In a video uploaded by Alex Bellos for the Guardian, the gadget took to hilarious reply when asked to figure out the factorial of one hundred. Having stated the answer 9.332... the AI voice continues to say a long 'O' repeatedly.

Watch video, here:

Earlier in 2021, the video of people attempting to know the factorial result and hear the device OOOOO...kept taking rounds on social media. Check here, to try it yourself:

Having noticed that this math quiz got trending on social media, Google tweeted, "Ok people...Ask Google Assistant yourself tOoOoOoOoO figure out why."

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:53 PM IST