Watch Video: Girls have the time of their life drinking and dancing in Baraat on ‘Main Sharabi’ song

Indian weddings are full of fun and entertainment right from the start till the very end, with the most exciting part being the dance performances during various ceremonies, especially in Baraat. One such video from a very lively and fun baraat is doing rounds on social media where some women can be seen having the time of their lives grooving to peppy beats of the dhols.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘shaadisaga’ a few days ago and the cool dance performance is now going viral on the internet picking 10,700 likes. In the video, a woman dressed in a stunning green lehenga can be seen having a drink and dancing to the song 'main sharabi'. A few other women who were also all beautifully dressed up for the event can also be seen dancing with her with the dhols adding to extra flavor of fun to the song.

The video caption read "tag someone on whose baraat you cant wait to dance," netizens mentioned their friends in the comment section and expressed their excitement for their peers' future weddings.

Advertisement

Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:42 PM IST