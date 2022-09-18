Watch Video: Elephant imitates little girl's dance steps, netizens adore it

The elephant imitates the dance steps of a little girl |

Animals and kids videos are a treat to watch. Internet is filled with videos of toddlers and small kids enjoying the company of dogs, cats, monkeys, and even elephants. Elephants though huge are mostly seen as innocent creatures.

A fun video of an elephant imitating the dance steps of a little girl has gone viral. The video was viewed by 31,700 people in a day's time.

In the video, a cute little girl can be seen standing in front of an elephant and its caretaker. The girl does a little dance steps and stops. After a few seconds, the elephant imitates the girl's movements by shaking its heads and its huge, flapping ears.

The lovely video clip has been shared by an officer, Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter on Saturday. He captioned the video as, "Who did better?"

Watch video:

Many social media users commented on the video. One social media user felt that the video was lovely whereas some users answered in response to the question that both performed well, the girl as well as the elephant.

Read the reactions of Twitter users on the above post:

Dono hi cute Hain sir ☺️☺️☺️ https://t.co/K3EXrjGOcM — NIDHI GUPTA (@NIDHIGU88338198) September 17, 2022

I was feeling stuck after continuous study , this video makes me fresh 🍃💦😍😍😍, thanku sir, and thanks a lot my dear haathi mere sathi 😍 — Kajol (@Kajol02289054) September 17, 2022

Woohoo Even animals have emotions and feelings. So adorable — A K Mukherjee (@mukherjeeak) September 18, 2022

Both were amazing, such a sight to watch — bhupathi vaibhav (@vaibes4u) September 18, 2022

सर जी आपके सभी वीडियो क्लिप बेहतरीन होते है। 🙏🏻 — Nutankumarsen (@nutankumarsen) September 17, 2022

Gannu ji — Priya (@Conphusedmoi) September 17, 2022

Thanks for sharing such beautiful clips of nature. — Ravi R Verma (@RaviRVerma4) September 17, 2022

In yet other incident, separated elephant calf was nursed by residential school kids and villagers in Karnataka.

Read Also Separated elephant calf nursed by residential school kids, villagers in Karnataka

An adorable video of a baby elephant playing with soap water bubbles had also, gone viral a few days before.