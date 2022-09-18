Watch Video: Elephant imitates little girl's dance steps, netizens adore it

Animals and kids videos are a treat to watch. Internet is filled with videos of toddlers and small kids enjoying the company of dogs, cats, monkeys, and even elephants. Elephants though huge are mostly seen as innocent creatures.
A fun video of an elephant imitating the dance steps of a little girl has gone viral. The video was viewed by 31,700 people in a day's time.
In the video, a cute little girl can be seen standing in front of an elephant and its caretaker. The girl does a little dance steps and stops. After a few seconds, the elephant imitates the girl's movements by shaking its heads and its huge, flapping ears.
The lovely video clip has been shared by an officer, Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter on Saturday. He captioned the video as, "Who did better?"
Watch video:
Many social media users commented on the video. One social media user felt that the video was lovely whereas some users answered in response to the question that both performed well, the girl as well as the elephant.
Read the reactions of Twitter users on the above post:
In yet other incident, separated elephant calf was nursed by residential school kids and villagers in Karnataka.
An adorable video of a baby elephant playing with soap water bubbles had also, gone viral a few days before.
