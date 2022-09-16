e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Dunzo delivery guy sprints on the platform to deliver order to passenger in moving train

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
'Dunzo delivery guy' runs to deliver package to passenger in moving train |

Delivery guys are performing their duties to the best of their abilities. Every day, we come across incidents where a Swiggy or other delivery app has gone out of the way to help someone. Recently, it was the Dunzo delivery executive who can be seen running behind a moving train to deliver a packet to a passenger stannding at the door of the train.

The video was shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram and has been viewed by over 4 lakh views.

In the viral video, a Dunzo delivery guy can be seen running on a station to deliver a package to a passenger on a moving train.

The delivery guy tried to run as fast as he could and then, finally successfully he handed over the packet to the passsenger. The passenger can be seen rejoicing on receiving the packet.

Social media users felt that the moment was a replica of a famous scene from Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in which Simran (Actress Kajol) was also running after a train to catch his lover's (Actor Shah Rukh Khan) hand and get into the train.

The caption of the post read, "Pushpa jhukega nahi, Dunzo rukega nahi."

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens praised the Dunzo delivery guy and the comments section of the post was filled with appreciation.

One user wrote, "He deserves a promotion."

Other user wrote, "ddlj remake."

Read the reactions of the social media users:

article-image

