Watch video: Dog enjoys Rs 7 lakh worth birthday party amid COVID-19 in Gujarat; 3 arrested

We have come across pet doggo videos of cuddles and funny tricks, but this one is bizarre! Recently, a family threw a lavish birthday party for their family member, a pet dog Abby, in Gujarat. Abby's family spent around 7 lakh on celebrating the occasion amid the raising concerns of COVID-19 infections!

According to reports, Abby's birthday was celebrated in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat to surprise not only several invitees but also netzines. A huge plot at Madhuban Green was booked for the grand enjoyment with posters installed of the white pomeranian.

The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested three for allegedly flouting #COVID Norms to celebrate a dog's birthday after a video went viral.



Chirag alias Dago Patel had reportedly spent ₹7 lakh approx to celebrate his pet dog Abby’s birthday with his friend at #Ahmedabad . pic.twitter.com/2r4cGSCiGF — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) January 8, 2022

Three accused arrested for allegedly flouting COVID19 norms after a video went viral of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday, spending approx Rs 7 lakh, at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad: the ANI reported sharing visuals of held persons.

The arrest came under the Epidemic Diseases Act after a large number of people turned up for the birthday party of their pet dog in violation of the pandemic guidelines.

Chirag Patel and his brother Urvish Patel, both residents of Krishnagar in Ahmedabad city, had thrown a big party on the birthday of their pet dog, Abby, an Indian Spitz, along with their friend, Divyesh Mehariya, a police official said.

Besides the family members of the trio, their friends also joined the celebration organised on a plot Friday night in large numbers. COVID-19 guidelines related to social distancing and wearing face masks were violated at this function, he said. A popular folk singer performed at the event, and a cake was also cut, the official added.

An FIR was registered at Nikol police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, following which Chirag Patel, Urvish Patel and Divyesh Mehariya were arrested.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:54 PM IST